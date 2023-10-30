In a heated Manchester derby that saw tempers flare on the pitch, Manchester City‘s Jeremy Doku took to social media to add fuel to the fire after City's convincing 3-0 victory over rivals Manchester United, reported by GOAL. Doku's posts, including the daring message “Manchester is blue” and a pointed advice for Antony to ‘stay calm,' stirred up emotions among fans and players alike.

The match, marked by intense rivalries, reached a boiling point when Antony, in a moment of frustration, fouled Doku, narrowly avoiding a potential red card. Both Antony and Bruno Fernandes received bookings for their heated exchanges during the game. The encounter was marred by several confrontations, including one involving Sofyan Amrabat, who was also cautioned earlier for his altercation with Phil Foden and Jack Grealish.

City's commanding win, which kept them within two points of league leaders Tottenham, elevated their spirits. In contrast, United finds themselves languishing in eighth place, closer to the relegation zone than the top of the table, following their fifth defeat in 10 league games.

Following their derby triumph, City now enjoys a clear week to prepare for their upcoming Premier League clash against Bournemouth on November 4. Meanwhile, Manchester United faces a swift turnaround, gearing up to face Newcastle, a side that recently caused an upset by eliminating City from the Carabao Cup fourth round. The derby drama and Doku's taunting social media posts have only added more anticipation to the upcoming fixtures, ensuring that the Manchester rivalry remains as intense and electrifying as ever.