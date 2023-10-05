Casemiro, a five-time Champions League winner, has enjoyed a storied career in Europe's premier club competition. However, the 2023/24 season has not been kind to the Brazilian midfielder, as Manchester United faces a turbulent campaign.

Casemiro's return to the Champions League was marked by his £70m move to Real Madrid. His arrival at Old Trafford filled a void the club had longed to address: the absence of a world-class holding midfielder. His impact was immediate, reshaping United's midfield and defense.

The Carabao Cup final victory against Newcastle in his debut season exemplified his influence. He scored in that match and exhibited unmatched passion in front of the United fans. His dedication to winning was evident in every aspect of his game, from stifling opponent attacks to revitalizing his career outside the Bernabeu.

Casemiro's leadership qualities aligned perfectly with Erik ten Hag's vision for the team. The United manager had prioritized signing players with “character and personality,” and Casemiro embodied these traits. His performances, skills, and winning mentality were instrumental in ending United's six-year trophy drought.

However, the current season has seen a different Casemiro. Manchester United has faced numerous challenges, including injuries, off-field issues, loss of form among key players, and tactical deficiencies. While it's unfair to single out one individual for the team's struggles, Casemiro's downturn in form has been noticeable.

The defensive midfielder known for his Champions League prowess has struggled against opponents like Jamal Musiala and Kerem Arkturkoglu this season. His performances have been marked by sluggishness, resulting in a series of yellow and red cards, with his third red card proving costly for United.

Casemiro's attempt to halt Dries Mertens led to a penalty and another yellow card, compounding his team's problems. The Brazilian's struggles were further exposed when Arkturkoglu outpaced him for an equalizer.

While Manchester United's issues run deeper than one player's form, Casemiro's struggles in a season fraught with challenges symbolize the club's current turbulent state. The midfield stalwart who once thrived in the Champions League is now grappling with adversity, mirroring United's quest for stability in a challenging campaign.