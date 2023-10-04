Erik ten Hag's bold decision to part ways with David de Gea and bring in Andre Onana as Manchester United's new custodian has been met with mixed results and fervent debate among fans. The Dutch coach was resolute in his quest for change, ignoring the sentiments of one of his assistant coaches, Benni McCarthy, who had spoken glowingly about de Gea just weeks before the decision.

De Gea, a long-standing figure at Old Trafford, had been both a hero and a scapegoat, thrilling fans with exceptional saves while frustrating them with occasional errors. Despite McCarthy's praise for the Spaniard's 17 clean sheets and Golden Glove win, Manchester United decided not to renew his contract, leading to his departure.

In his place, Onana arrived from Inter Milan with high expectations. However, the Cameroonian keeper faced a tough start, conceding 15 goals in his first nine games as a Red Devil. Critics pinpointed issues with his ball-handling and claimed he had conceded cheap goals.

Nevertheless, recent performances have shown promise, with back-to-back clean sheets against Burnley and Crystal Palace. Onana has begun to find his rhythm, striving to live up to the legacy of his predecessor.

The transition from de Gea to Onana is a significant test for Erik ten Hag's vision for Manchester United. Onana knows that every mistake he makes will invite comparisons to the Spanish veteran, but he remains determined to win over the United faithful.

Is David de Gea set to retire?

Simultaneously, reports of de Gea contemplating retirement have surfaced, adding intrigue to the situation. The 32-year-old, still a free agent months after his contract expired, has rejected several offers, preferring to be a starting goalkeeper.

As Manchester United navigates this goalkeeping transition, the spotlight remains on Onana, who aims to solidify his place in the team while honoring the legacy of de Gea. Only time will tell if Ten Hag's decision to part ways with the iconic Spaniard was right. Still, the drama surrounding the goalkeeping position at Old Trafford continues to captivate fans and pundits alike.