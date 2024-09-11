Cristiano Ronaldo will always be seen as a club legend at Manchester United but his abrupt 2022 exit after an explosive interview with Piers Morgan will never be forgotten. The Portuguese superstar left by mutual consent and later joined Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League where he's been banging in goals on a regular basis.

While it's not too often Ronaldo mentions his former club, the 39-year-old spoke out recently on what he thinks the Red Devils must do to get back on top: Rebuild from the bottom up.

Via ESPN:

“They [United] need to rebuild everything, in my opinion,” Ronaldo said.

“This club needs time to rebuild because it's still one of the best clubs in the world, but they need to change. They understand that. This is the only way … They're investing in the training ground … So I'm happy because [things are changing]. I believe that the future will be bright.

“They have to rebuild from the bottom. If not, they cannot compete. It will be impossible. They can do good things, yes, they can win Carabao, yeah, but I mean, Champions League or Europa League or Premier League — difficult, in my opinion. And I wish that I'm wrong, I wish, but [it] will be difficult.”

Manchester United are already off to a disappointing start in the 2024-25 campaign, winning once and tasting defeat twice. Erik ten Hag's men isn't even a regular side in the top four. It's not the level the Red Devils were once at, especially during Ronaldo's first stint at Old Trafford. ten Hag and Cristiano did not see eye-to-eye, which is a big reason the legend departed.

Cristiano Ronaldo isn't pleased with how things ended with United but he's not holding onto it, either:

“I'm not happy the way it all [happened], but in the same way, we cannot control some points of our life sometimes,” Ronaldo said.

“To prove that I'm right or wrong, this is not my issue anymore.”

Although Ronaldo has yet to lift any titles at Al Nassr, he scored 35 goals last term and tallied 11 assists. The forward already has two goals in as many appearances this season. Things may have ended poorly during his second tenure at United but Ronaldo still wishes for the best for one of the most prestigious clubs in the world:

“I said what I have to say and for me it's done,” Ronaldo said. “But to be honest with you, what I wish for Manchester [United], it's what I wish for me. The best they can make, again the best team they can [have] and I love that club, you know, I'm not that kind of guy that forgot the past.”

“When I'm back there, I was very happy,” Ronaldo added. “I was one of the best scorers. I did unbelievable things with the club … I did amazing.”

Cristiano Ronaldo netted 18 times in 30 Premier League appearances in his first season back at the Theater of Dreams in 2021-22 before a limited role in 2022-23 prior to his exit.