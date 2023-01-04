By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Cristiano Ronaldo has departed Europe to continue his career in Saudi Arabia, but that’s not the only major change for CR7 early in 2023. According to reports from Publico, Ronaldo and longtime agent Jorge Mendes have parted ways after more than 20 years of working together. The report indicates that Ronaldo’s controversial interview with Piers Morgan, which ultimately led to his departure from Manchester United, played a key role in the fraying of their relationship.

🚨 After 20 years in partnership, Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes no longer work together. ❌ Cristiano's explosive Piers Morgan interview was a turning point and signalled the end of their relationship. (Source: Publico) pic.twitter.com/YLD5JMKVqV — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 4, 2023

Mendes is one of the most renowned soccer agents on the planet, and of course, Ronaldo was his most notable client. Despite the working relationship they’ve developed over the past two decades, the antics from the Portuguese striker during his sitdown with Morgan appear to have crossed a line.

Ronaldo’s interview with Morgan made waves just ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, during which the 37-year-old was brutally honest on everything ranging from the public’s perception of him to his blackballing at Manchester United. He left the club shortly after and agreed to join Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia in one of the most shocking transfers of all time.

While Ronaldo insists the project in Saudi Arabia is not a step down in terms of his illustrious career, he’ll be making the move without his agent, with whom his relationship appears to be fractured.

Cristiano Ronaldo was introduced in front of the Al-Nassr crowd on Tuesday. His deal with the club was reportedly negotiated by Ricardo Regufe, who helped CR7 secure the historic deal which will pay him £173 million annually. Mendes was not believed to play any part in the transfer to Al-Nassr.