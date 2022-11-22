Published November 22, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Manchester United-Cristiano Ronaldo partnership is officially over. After his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan bashing the club, both sides have decided to part ways by mutual agreement. Per Fabrizio Romano:

🚨 “BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.”

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford”, statement confirms.

This is by no means a surprise. The relationship has been sour all season long and that came to fruition when Ronaldo sat down with Morgan a couple of weeks ago. United is still considering taking legal action against Cristiano for his remarks where he put boss Erik ten Hag on blast and highlighted the lack of development internally at the Carrington training grounds.

Cristiano Ronaldo essentially became a substitute at Old Trafford in 2022-23 when ten Hag arrived, despite scoring 24 goals across all competitions last term and essentially keeping the Red Devils in the top-half of the table. There is no question he was disrespected by the club where he made his name 20 years ago, but Ronaldo also didn’t handle the situation in the best way, leaving games early and refusing to come on as a sub against Tottenham earlier in the campaign.

Both parties are at fault for things going south. Now, Cristiano becomes a free agent and will be able to sign with any club he’d like in January. Between his hefty salary and attitude problems at times, however, it may be difficult for the Portuguese legend to find a new home where he actually gets to play Champions League football. But for now, he’s just focused on helping Portugal make a deep run at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. And if he’s bagging goals like the Cristiano of past, there should be lots of interest in the next transfer window.