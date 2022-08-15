Manchester United is in absolute shambles right now after starting off the 2022-23 Premier League campaign with two defeats. It also doesn’t help that Cristiano Ronaldo remains adamant about a move away from Old Trafford. Rumors on Sunday surfaced stating the club could look to terminate the striker’s contract due to his negative attitude in the dressing room, but the Red Devils have denied these reports.

United is actually increasingly confident Ronaldo will stay put this season before the transfer window closes, per ESPN’s Rob Dawson.

However, many people within Manchester United believe they should allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave, even if it leaves them short of options in the final third. The 37-year-old was visibly upset after the Red Devils’ embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Brentford on Saturday, furiously walking off the pitch and refusing to shake Erik ten Hag’s hand.

Ronaldo is keen on playing Champions League football but the likes of Chelsea, PSG, and Bayern had previously turned down the chance to sign the Portuguese international. Dawson also noted that Ronaldo has been training well since the loss to the Bees but he’s made it clear what he wants: A new club.

Cristiano Ronaldo also left the Theater of Dreams in the second half during a preseason match after being taken off, which ten Hag was not pleased about. Simply being on a losing team like Manchester United is not appealing to the legend, who is as competitive as they come.

There are very few options for him at this point in the summer window, though. Sporting Lisbon is a possible landing spot, while Atletico is another side that previously showed interest in Cristiano Ronaldo.