The decision to part ways with Manchester United‘s long-standing goalkeeper, David de Gea, continues to ruffle feathers among the club's players, according to GOAL. Many members of the squad are reportedly “seething” at the decision to let De Gea go and bring in Andre Onana as his replacement.

De Gea's illustrious 12-year career at Old Trafford came to an end in the summer of 2023 when his contract expired, making him a free agent. During his time at the club, the Spanish shot-stopper made 545 appearances and even set a clean sheet record. Despite his contributions, the decision-makers at Manchester United decided it was time for a change.

In De Gea's place, they invested a significant £47 million ($58 million) to secure the services of Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter. However, Onana's introduction to the Premier League has been marred by a series of high-profile errors, the most recent being a costly mistake in a 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich during a Champions League clash.

The frustration within the squad stems from the fact that Manchester United is currently enduring its worst-ever start to a Premier League season, managing to collect just six points from their first five games. During this period, Onana has conceded a total of 14 goals in six appearances, leading to questions and doubts about the club's decision to part ways with De Gea.

Remarkably, David de Gea, who remains a free agent, has yet to find a new club despite his proven pedigree and being just 32 years old. His departure from Old Trafford has left many in the footballing world puzzled, especially considering the loyalty and excellence he displayed throughout his time with Manchester United. As the season progresses, it remains to be seen if Andre Onana can regain the trust of his teammates and fans.