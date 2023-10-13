David Beckham has responded to the ongoing rumors surrounding his potential return to Manchester United amid the club's extended takeover discussions, reported by GOAL. The Glazer family, proprietors of the renowned Premier League club, have been contemplating offers for nearly a year, with interested parties such as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani presenting proposals. Beckham clarified, that there have been no official talks concerning his comeback to Old Trafford.

Beckham, a football icon, acknowledged his enduring ties with Qatar due to his previous involvement with PSG but emphasized that there have been no substantive conversations about rejoining Manchester United. Presently, Beckham is deeply engaged with the consortium overseeing Salford City, a club he co-owns alongside fellow United alumni like Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt, and Phil Neville. Additionally, he serves as a co-owner of Inter Miami, an MLS team where global sensation Lionel Messi currently plies his trade.

Having enjoyed a glittering career at Old Trafford, Beckham clinched six Premier League titles and the illustrious Champions League trophy during his tenure. He departed United in 2003 for Real Madrid, later retiring as a player after his stint with Paris Saint-Germain in 2013.

Despite the ongoing speculation, Beckham clarified that, at present, there have been no substantial discussions regarding his potential return to the hallowed grounds of Manchester United.

This clarification from David Beckham comes amidst fervent fan anticipation and ongoing speculation about the future ownership of Manchester United, adding another layer of intrigue to the unfolding story of the club's future.