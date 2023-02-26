Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag shared a heartfelt moment with Alex Ferguson after the team won the Carabao Cup on Sunday, according to a tweet from Sky Sports Football.

Respect. Sir Alex Ferguson applauding Erik ten Hag 👏❤️ pic.twitter.com/bnod0rkO3e — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 26, 2023

Ferguson managed Manchester United from 1986-2013 after a lengthy senior career that started in 1957. He earned 528 in 810 matches managed, becoming one of the most successful managers in British football history as he won 13 Premier League titles with Manchester United, according to the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag was hired on as Manchester United’s manager in April after five years with Ajax, a Dutch professional football club based in Amsterdam. He earned a record of 159-27-29 in 215 matches managed for Ajax, according to Transfer Markt. He built his career through manager spots at FC Bayern II and Dutch clubs Go Ahead Eagles and FC Utrecht.

Manchester United prevailed in a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in Sunday’s game. Midfielder Casemiro scored in the 33rd minute for the third-place team in the Premier League, while Newcastle United defender Sven Botman scored an own goal in the 39th minute.

“It has been an amazing period, first trophy of the season but we want more it is not enough for this club, we want more and we need more because our standards demand more,” midfielder Bruno Fernandes said.

“For me it was about winning trophies and finally we did it. I am satisfied but I want more. I want much more.”

A total of nine yellow cards were given out in the match, six for Manchester and three for Newcastle. Botman gained one in the 67th minute, while Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot was called for a card in the ninth minute.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe shared a sentimental message with reporters following the match.

“No complaints with how we played, obviously the scoreline doesn’t say that, and that’s where football can be cruel,” Howe said. “I’m sorry we couldn’t deliver for the fans today.”