Manchester United's Donny van de Beek faces an impending departure, confirmed by manager Erik ten Hag, amid a quest for regular playtime.

Amid Manchester United's evolving squad dynamics, Donny van de Beek's uncertain tenure at Old Trafford comes under the spotlight as manager Erik ten Hag confirms the midfielder's imminent departure. Ten Hag, who previously mentored Van de Beek during their Ajax days, acknowledges the urgency for the Dutchman to seek consistent game time, stating, “I can see he has to play for his career and for everything.”

Arriving at Manchester United with high expectations following a £35 million transfer in 2020, Van de Beek's promising start, marked by a goal on his debut against Crystal Palace, soon dissipated into a struggle for regular appearances. Plagued by injuries and limited opportunities, the 26-year-old's time at Old Trafford has been beset by setbacks, notably a prolonged absence due to ligament damage in his knee last season.

A potential transfer to Real Sociedad in the summer, which appeared imminent, ultimately collapsed in the final moments. Reflecting on the failed move, Van de Beek disclosed, “I was close to going to Real Sociedad, but at the last minute, the clubs could not reach an agreement.” Fueled by a desire for consistent playing time, he expressed his readiness for a potential move in the upcoming January window, emphasizing the importance of regular game exposure for his career progression.

“I have to start playing games very soon; if it’s not possible at Manchester United, then I will go to another club,” asserted Van de Beek, highlighting a career-oriented approach over financial incentives. His aspirations for regular game time align with Ten Hag's assessment of the situation, reinforcing the mutual understanding that Van de Beek's career trajectory necessitates a shift for greater playing opportunities.

In parallel developments, Manchester United faces challenges on the injury front, with Tyrell Malacia undergoing a second knee operation. The Dutch left-back eyes a return to action in the New Year, adding to the squad management concerns for the Red Devils amidst their deliberations over Van de Beek's future and their quest for stability in the team.