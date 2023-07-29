Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has been offered an escape route from Old Trafford. The Dutch midfielder has had a miserable time in Manchester after moving from Ajax in 2020. However, it looks like there could finally be some suiters for him in the transfer market.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Real Sociedad have emerged as a candidate to sign Van de Beek this summer. Both parties are actively talking about the move, but nothing is agreed just yet. Real Sociedad are confident about convincing the former Ajax man about personal terms. Manchester United understand that they need to offload either Fred or Van de Beek to have a chance to sign Sofyan Amrabat.

Van de Beek was initially offered to AS Roma in this window. However, Jose Mourinho refused the idea as he only was interested in a loan move. This move is extremely likely to happen because both the player and the club want it done. Van de Beek has not been given a constant run of minutes at Old Trafford. There were thoughts that Erik ten Hag could save his Manchester United career, but that never happened as he relied on Christian Eriksen and Casemiro in midfield.

Van de Beek wants more game time to be in the running for the Euros next year. On the other hand, Manchester United need to generate funds to push for the Amrabat deal. Hence, we can assume that this deal is very likely to go through. It is only up to the player if he is interested in a move to Spain.