Manchester United finds itself embroiled in a delicate situation involving Erik ten Hag and Jadon Sancho. The club's football director, John Murtough, and CEO, Richard Arnold, have taken center stage in resolving the dispute.

The uncertainty surrounding Sancho's future at Old Trafford began when he publicly disputed head coach Ten Hag's claim that he was excluded from the squad to face Arsenal due to subpar training performances. However, the English winger put a statement on X, denying the Dutchman's comments.

With Sancho's return to training after a week off for non-international players, the club has been actively working to mend the strained relationship between player and manager. Recognizing the complexity of the situation, Murtough, in particular, has played a significant role in addressing the issue, with Arnold staying updated on the progress of negotiations. Sancho's recent removal of a social media post rejecting Ten Hag's claims was seen as a step towards reconciliation.

However, whether Sancho will be included in the match-day squad to face Brighton remains uncertain. This development comes in the wake of revelations that Manchester United had not received Sancho's approval for public comments regarding his mental health during the previous season. Concerns have also surfaced within the club regarding Ten Hag's public remarks about Sancho's mental fitness.

As the discussions continue, Manchester United remains committed to resolving the matter and restoring harmony within the team, with Murtough and Arnold taking an active role in this intricate process. The footballing world watches closely to see how this saga unfolds and its impact on Sancho's future at the club.