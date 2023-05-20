Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has refused to rule out the permanent move of Marcel Sabitzer at the end of this season. The 29-year-old is sidelined for the rest of the season with a meniscus injury.

Speaking in the Bournemouth pre-match press conference, as reported by Goal, the former Ajax manager said, “We will see, but it’s not our main focus [Sabitzer’s future]. The main focus is Bournemouth [next match].”

Manchester United has had a tough time dealing with injuries throughout this season. They have faced constant injuries in midfield, which is one of the reasons why they have yet to secure Champions League football this season.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite the signing of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro last summer, the Reds have needed help managing their squad across all four competitions this season. Alongside Sabitzer, Donny van de Beek and Lisandro Martinez are also confirmed to be sidelined till the end of the season.

After the injury to Eriksen in the FA Cup, Manchester United secured a loan deal for Sabitzer from Bayern Munich. The jury is out on Sabitzer’s performances at Old Trafford. He has played 18 matches for United this season, scoring three goals. However, he was made to start many games because of the injury crisis and the two suspensions of Casemiro.

The 29-year-old has a contract until 2025 at Bayern Munich. Phil Jones is the only player confirmed to leave the club at the end of the season so far. Manchester United are set to play Bournemouth in their pursuit of the Champions League spots.