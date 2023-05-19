Manchester United are looking for an improved contract bid to secure a long-term stay of Lisandro Martinez. The Argentine defender impressed the Old Trafford faithful after consistent performances this season, and the club wants him as part of their plans.

According to Fabrizio Romano, there are no imminent talks for the future of Martinez at United. However, the club will look to consider starting the negotiations at the end of the season.

Martinez is a strong contender for the Matt Busby Player of the Year award this year. The Argentine signed for a reported £49 million from Ajax. Although there were doubts initially about him, considering he isn’t tall, he has answered his critics with some scintillating displays for the club and Argentina in the World Cup.

Martinez and Raphael Varane formed a fantastic defensive partnership for Manchester United this season. As a result of their brilliant performances, United are on the verge of securing Champions League football. Furthermore, they won the Carabao Cup in March and have reached the FA Cup final. His absence would be a big blow as the Reds play local rivals Manchester City in the last.

Martinez has played 45 games this season. With how he has performed so far, you will hear his name echo around the Old Trafford ground in the future.