Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has delivered a straightforward message regarding Jadon Sancho‘s future at the club, emphasizing that it is “up to him” to determine his role within the squad, reported by GOAL. This statement comes following a public dispute between the manager and the player, leading to Sancho's exclusion from the squad.

The rift between Sancho and Ten Hag began when the England international suggested he was being unfairly singled out as a “scapegoat” by the manager, who criticized his training performances. Consequently, Sancho has not featured in any matches for the club. Recent reports from Germany have suggested that Sancho's commitment to gaming has resulted in limited sleep, potentially impacting his performance with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. However, Ten Hag refrained from addressing these rumors directly.

When asked about the possibility of Sancho returning to the team after he deleted his Instagram account, Ten Hag replied, “I don't know, it's up to him. I don't comment on players who are not available.”

The situation between the manager and the player remains unresolved, leaving Sancho's future with Manchester United uncertain. However, Erik ten Hag's message makes it clear that the path forward for Sancho depends on his actions and commitment to the team.

Manchester United is set to resume Premier League action this weekend with a match against Crystal Palace. Whether Jadon Sancho will be part of the squad for this fixture remains to be seen, as the situation continues to develop at Old Trafford.