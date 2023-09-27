Sofyan Amrabat, who recently made the switch from Fiorentina to Manchester United on loan, expressed his joy and gratitude after making his full debut for the club against Crystal Palace, reported by GOAL. Despite a delayed start due to a back injury upon his arrival, Amrabat made a significant impact in United's resounding 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace, impressing both fans and pundits.

Amrabat, originally from Morocco, had been eagerly waiting for this moment throughout his career, and his hard work finally paid off as he donned the famous red jersey at Old Trafford. His first start for the club came just a few days after a brief appearance off the bench in a win against Burnley.

Reflecting on the experience, Amrabat told Sky Sports, “I think it was a perfect night. Since I was a child, I worked for this, my whole career, my whole life. It's Tuesday, and the whole stadium is full, fantastic.”

Although he was originally slated to play as a left-back in the absence of Sergio Reguilon, Amrabat showcased his versatility by contributing all over the pitch, including in midfield. He emphasized his commitment to helping the team in any capacity, saying, “I told the manager, you play where you need, even like a goalkeeper, wherever I can help the team. Today it was left-back, although I played in midfield too.”

Despite the challenges that Manchester United has faced both on and off the pitch recently, Amrabat acknowledged that joining the club during a turbulent period was not ideal. However, he embraced the pressure that comes with representing such a prestigious club, saying, “It was not the most easy time; it's clear United's a huge club, it's clear you need to win. The manager told me the pressure is high, every day you need to win, so we will push a lot.”

Manchester United will face Crystal Palace again in the Premier League on Saturday, and fans will be eagerly watching to see more of Sofyan Amrabat's contributions to the team's success.