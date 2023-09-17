Manchester United fans were divided and vocal on Saturday as they witnessed Rasmus Hojlund being substituted during the match against Brighton. The decision by manager Erik ten Hag to remove the young striker prompted a chorus of boos from the stands, and the move has since become a subject of debate among supporters.

Ten Hag defended his decision in the post-match interview, stating, “It was positive. The reception was great — he performed very well, and it was good they gave this signal; it will give him belief. He was just not ready for a whole game.”

Hojlund, signed from Atalanta, had been sidelined due to injury earlier in the season and made his debut in a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Arsenal. Despite the loss to Brighton, the Danish striker displayed promising signs of potential. However, it was Ten Hag's decision to substitute him for Anthony Martial that raised eyebrows among the Old Trafford faithful.

Many fans argued that Marcus Rashford, who had a lackluster performance, should have been the one to make way instead. The substitution of Hojlund left some questioning the manager's tactics and player choices.

Ten Hag has faced a string of challenges since taking the helm at Manchester United. First, he had to navigate the departure of Mason Greenwood after the club dropped rape charges against him. Then, Antony faced assault accusations, leading to his removal from the squad. Most recently, Jadon Sancho was omitted from the squad due to disciplinary issues.

The controversy surrounding Hojlund's substitution adds to the pressure Ten Hag is already under. Managing a club with a passionate and demanding fan base is never easy, and every decision is scrutinized. As Manchester United aims to climb the Premier League table and compete for top honors, Ten Hag's choices will continue to be a topic of discussion among both supporters and pundits.

Ultimately, whether Ten Hag's decision to substitute Hojlund was the right one or not remains a matter of opinion. The coming weeks will reveal whether the Danish striker can build on his promising start and whether the manager's choices lead Manchester United to success or further controversy.