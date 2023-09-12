After patiently waiting for more than five weeks since his £72 million ($90 million) transfer from Atalanta, Rasmus Hojlund is set to make his full debut for Manchester United against Brighton, reported by GOAL. The anticipation is palpable at Old Trafford, where fans are eager to see their new star striker in action and inject some much-needed energy into the team following a disappointing start to the season with two losses.

Manchester United has been without a top-class striker since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure in November 2022. While Ronaldo's legendary status is unquestionable, his second stint at Old Trafford was not at his peak. In contrast, Hojlund, at just 20 years old, is on the cusp of stardom and is determined to make a strong impression at his new club.

Comparisons to Erling Haaland are inevitable due to their similar backgrounds and physical attributes. Both hail from northern Europe, boast towering heights (Haaland at 6'4″, Hojlund at 6'3″), possess incredible speed, and exhibit remarkable strength.

Genetics also play a role, as Haaland's parents have their sporting legacies, much like Hojlund's. His father, Anders Hojlund, was a professional footballer, and his mother, Kirsten Winther, was a track and field athlete.

Hojlund's goal-scoring record of nine goals for Atalanta last season may not match Haaland's astonishing tally, but he has been prolific on the international stage, netting six goals in his first four matches for Denmark, including a debut hat-trick against Finland.

Hojlund's natural gifts and ability to hold up play should complement his new teammates. His debut against Arsenal already showed signs of chemistry with Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, and Garnacho. United fans hope he will also enhance Marcus Rashford's performance.

Despite the turbulent start to the season, Rasmus Hojlund's arrival offers hope and excitement for Manchester United fans. His charismatic personality and determination could uplift the team as they prepare for tough matches against Brighton and Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Watch this space for what could be a transformative season for Hojlund and Manchester United.