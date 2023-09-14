Manchester United has released an official statement regarding the situation surrounding winger Jadon Sancho. The statement reads, “Jadon Sancho will remain on a personal training programme away from the first-team group, pending resolution of a squad discipline issue.”

The club's decision to keep Sancho on a separate training regimen comes amidst an ongoing disciplinary matter involving the player. The statement does not provide specific details about the nature of the issue or the timeline for its resolution.

Sancho, who joined Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund in a high-profile transfer during the summer of 2021, has been an important part of the squad since his arrival. Known for his pace and creativity, the English winger has been seen as a key asset in the team's attacking setup.

This development marks a challenging period for Jadon Sancho and the club as they work through the disciplinary matter. The statement does not offer further insights into how the situation will progress or when Sancho may return to first-team training.

The timing of this issue could potentially impact the player's availability for upcoming matches, and it remains to be seen how the club will handle the situation in the coming days and weeks. Manchester United fans and the football world will be watching closely for any updates on this ongoing saga involving one of the team's star players.

As the situation unfolds, the club will aim to resolve the matter swiftly and efficiently to ensure minimal disruption to its preparations for the upcoming fixtures. The focus remains on maintaining the team's competitive edge in the Premier League and other competitions while working towards a resolution regarding Jadon Sancho's status within the squad.