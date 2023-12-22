Manchester United faces mounting challenges ahead of their clash with West Ham, as manager Erik ten Hag reveals a series of concerns

Manchester United faces mounting challenges ahead of their clash with West Ham, as manager Erik ten Hag reveals a series of concerns, including illnesses within the squad, reported by GOAL. The Red Devils are navigating fresh injury uncertainties as they prepare for the upcoming Premier League showdown at London Stadium.

Ten Hag expressed his apprehension about certain players battling illnesses, casting a shadow over their availability for the imminent match. In a press interaction, the Dutch tactician stated, “We have some doubts; we had some illnesses during the week, so we have to see who is available for tomorrow.”

Providing insight into specific player injuries, Ten Hag disclosed that Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez won't be ready to return before Christmas. Their expected comeback is slated for mid-January. Additionally, Mason Mount is on a similar timeline, set to rejoin the squad in January. However, there is a glimmer of hope as Harry Maguire's return is anticipated early in the new year, providing some relief to the defensive lineup. Unfortunately, Victor Lindelof remains unavailable due to surgery, sidelining him for a few weeks.

Despite these setbacks, the return of Bruno Fernandes from suspension adds strength to the midfield, injecting positive energy into the team. Furthermore, there is optimism surrounding Christian Eriksen's potential comeback after recuperating from a knee injury. However, Diogo Dalot will be absent from the West Ham clash due to a red card received for dissent in the previous match against Liverpool. The Red Devils face a challenging scenario but remain hopeful for key player returns and a positive performance against West Ham.