Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes that the club is doing everything possible to recruit the striker of the right profile. The Red Devils have been linked with moves for Harry Kane and Rasmus Hojlund this summer.

According to the reports from Sky Sports, the Dutchman said, “We do a lot across Man Utd, with a lot of people, we do everything in our power to get the right man in,” he told reporters when asked about his forward search.”

“I am aware of finance, and about FFP, but across United, we do everything to get our targets in.”

Ten Hag has seen a number of high-profile attackers leave the club in his tenure. Cristiano Ronaldo left the club midway through the season after Manchester United terminated his contract. Mason Greenwood has been given the clearance to return to the Manchester United first team. However, the men’s and women’s teams have refused the idea of embracing him again.

Moreover, Anthony Martial was trusted by ten Hag to lead the line for Manchester United. However, the French forward never repaid the trust due to his injury issues. Lastly, the Red Devils refused to sign Wout Weghorst permanently. The Dutch striker only scored two goals in three years.

In this transfer window so far, Manchester United have signed Mason Mount and Andre Onana, respectively. With a goalkeeper and a midfielder added, the striker remains elusive for ten Hag. For now, it looks like it would be Hojlund, as the Denmark International has already agreed on personal terms with the Red Devils.