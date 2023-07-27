Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is optimistic about landing more players in this transfer window. So far, the Dutchman has seen Mason Mount and Andre Onana come through the doors. However, he has explained why more players would like to come to the club this season compared to the last.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, ten Hag was discussing the transfer plans on the pre-season tour. He said, “There were lots of doubts when we called and approached players last summer. Now it's very, very different”.

“This year, they see the ambition in the project, and many quality players really want to come.”

Last summer, Manchester United landed Lisandro Martinez, Antony, Christian Eriksen, and Casemiro. It can be argued that all of them impacted the first team and improved the team as compared to the previous season, where they finished sixth. The Red Devils finished third in the Premier League and also won the Carabao Cup, their first trophy in six years.

However, the aim now is to close the gap on their local rivals Manchester City, who won the Treble last season. Despite that memorable achievement, City aren't messing around. They have bought Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea and are set to announce Josko Gvardiol as the most expensive defender in football history.

If Manchester United want to keep up with them, they need to spend big again. However, the problem is that they have a limited budget. Hence, they can only make big money moves if they can generate funds from their player sales. The Red Devils are linked with moves for Rasmus Hojlund and Sofyan Amrabat, respectively.