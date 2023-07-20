Manchester United have had a quiet transfer window so far. However, with the signings of Mason Mount and Andre Onana through the door, it is about to pick up speed. The Red Devils have started to address the key areas in the side, including the wing position.

According to the reports from Corriere dello Sport, Manchester United are actively looking at the potential signing of Federico Chiesa this summer. It is believed that Juventus are willing to accept offers in the region of €50m for their young Italian superstar. The Red Devils are likely to receive competition from Liverpool and Newcastle United for Chiesa's signature.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Erik ten Hag is a manager that only accepts specialists in every position. After the completion of his first season, Manchester United have improved across many dimensions from the previous season. However, he understands that he doesn't have many goalscorers on the team. Although Marcus Rashford enjoyed his greatest season with the Red Devils with 30 goals across all competitions, he didn't receive much support from the other strikers.

Ten Hag has grown frustrated with the situation of Jadon Sancho. The England International has simply not delivered since his big money from Borussia Dortmund in 2021. Moreover, Antony is taking time to settle after a difficult first season at Old Trafford. Hence, Chiesa is a player that can answer many questions of the Dutch manager. He is a reliable goalscorer from either wing, which means that Rashford will have the goalscoring pressure off his shoulders. Chiesa will most likely form an attacking partnership with the England International and potentially Rasmus Hojlund in the frontline.