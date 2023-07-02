Manchester United is unwilling to let English winger Jadon Sancho temporarily this summer. The former Manchester City youth product signed for the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund for £73m two years ago.

According to the reports from Daily Star, Manchester United have refused the loan offer from Borussia Dortmund to take Sancho back to the Bundesliga. However, the Red Devils are willing to listen to offers that allow the English winger to walk away permanently. It is reported that United will be happy to do business on Sancho with an offer of around £45m.

Erik ten Hag has been disappointed by Sancho's performances at Manchester United. Although his 2022/23 season was better than the previous one, it is still not at the standard that we saw in the yellow kit of Borussia Dortmund. In the 2021/22 season, Sancho suffered injuries and a lack of fitness. In the 2022/23 season, ten Hag allowed him to spend time in the Netherlands during the season. However, the time off could only bring out a few moments from the 23-year-old.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ten Hag has suggested he cannot wait longer for Sancho's form. The English winger's decline has resulted in him not featuring in the World Cup for England in 2022. The ex-Manchester City youth product has scored only nine goals in 55 appearances for Manchester United. At Borussia Dortmund, he scored 38 goals in 104 appearances, which made him one of the most wanted youngsters in world football.

With Mason Greenwood reportedly returning to the Manchester United first team and Mason Mount signing for the club from Chelsea, Sancho will likely go further down in the pecking order. Hence, the 23-year-old may have a decision to make this summer.