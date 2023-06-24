Liverpool are set to make an opening bid for Juventus superstar Federico Chiesa. The Italy international is reportedly impressed Liverpool’s hierarchy after his recent display against Virgil Van Dijk on international duty.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport from Sports Witness, the Reds are set to launch their opening bid for Chiesa after Jurgen Klopp approved the move. The German manager is serious about bringing him to Anfield.

Liverpool are also believed to be happy to grant him high wages beyond Juventus’ reach. The Reds’ opening bid is estimated to be around €40m-€45m as early as next week.

Although it is low than the valuation of €60m that the Old Lady is demanding, it isn’t as low that the gap cannot be closed. Klopp is reported to be the influential figure behind this move. Chiesa was asked about his future with Juventus. The Italy international said, “Reopening with me? We’ll see. I’m at Juventus and thinking about Juventus.”

It can be seen that Chiesa is not ruling out a move away from Juventus this summer. It is also reported that selling the Italy international would pave the way for the Old Lady to sign Nicolo Zaniolo.

One con of this potential transfer is that it is not the utmost priority for Liverpool this season. The Reds are in the hunt for new midfielders this summer after the departure of Oxlade Chamberlain, James Milner, and Naby Keita. Despite the signing of Alexis Mac Allister, Klopp is keen on bringing more midfielders to Anfield.