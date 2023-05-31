Manchester United midfielder Fred has been linked with a move to Fulham this summer. The Brazilian has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford due to the lack of starts at the club.

According to the reports from Daily Mail, the former Shakhtar Donetsk man could be leaving for Fulham this summer. However, there are other offers for him on the table too.

Manchester United closed their Premier League season with a 2-1 win against Fulham. They qualified for the Champions League and now look forward to playing Manchester City in the FA Cup final. Fred was the star of the show as he played an essential role in both of the United goals en route to victory.

After the game, Fulham manager Marco Silva was seen speaking with Fred. After the images, rumors have gathered pace. The 30-year-old has made 55 appearances for Manchester United this season. However, most of them have come from the bench, as Erik ten Hag has fancied Christian Eriksen and Casemiro as first-choice midfielders.

The last time Fred completed 90 minutes in a Premier League game was in February against Leeds when Casemiro was suspended. Fulham already have an abundance of Brazilian talent in Willian, Carlos Vinicius, and former United player Andreas Pereira.

With Manchester United battling Arsenal and Bayern Munich for the signature of Declan Rice in the summer, it will only put Fred further down in the pecking order. Hence, the player and Fulham must come down to a conclusion. Alongside Fred, Scott McTominay is another United midfielder destined for an exit this summer.