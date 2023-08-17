There is a saying that you either die a hero or live long enough to become a villain. In the case of Harry Maguire, this is precisely how things are panning out at Manchester United. The former United captain was all set to join West Ham United on a £30m move. However, things changed at the last minute.

According to the reports from Daily Mail, Maguire didn't agree on personal terms with the Hammers as he reportedly wants to be paid out the remainder of his contract at Manchester United. He reportedly wants £7m to leave Old Trafford. West Ham wanted the move but pulled the plug at the last minute as they were tired of waiting for him. Now, they will look for his alternatives.

So what does that mean for Harry Maguire and Manchester United? Well, both are the losers in this case. Maguire came to the club for a vast £80m move from Leicester City but failed to meet those expectations. However, Manchester United fans were prepared to wish him well for future endeavors. However, the fact that Maguire is now staying is terrible news on many levels for the club.

By not getting Maguire off the wage bill, they likely won't be able to land Benjamin Pavard and will have problems in getting the Sofyan Amrabat deal done. United had a limited budget in this window and knew that they had to eliminate multiple players to bring in more players this window.

For Maguire, we can officially see goodbye to his chances of playing in the Euros next year. He could have quickly rebuilt his reputation as a good defender at West Ham, but he has decided to choose money over the profession. Manchester United fans don't like booing their own, but you won't be surprised to see a hostile reception in the following Old Trafford game when Maguire prepares to warm up.