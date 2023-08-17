Throughout the 2022-23 season, Harry Maguire fell out of favor with the new Manchester United coaching staff led by Erik ten Hag. ten Hag's system prioritized having two center backs of opposite strong foot, which made Maguire's skillset surplus to requirements, as the 30-year old defender preferred to play on the left side of a back four. This clash in styles meant that perhaps a departure for the previous Red Devils captain was inevitable, and for a second it seemed like it was only a matter of time before he left for West Ham United.

However, due to some tricky obstacles that Maguire and Manchester United were unable to overcome (the 30-year old center back demanded a significant payoff to offset the wage reduction he'll have to accept if he greenlights a move to West Ham), the most expensive defender in world football is now staying with the Red Devils.

Even then, Harry Maguire appears to be hell-bent in proving his worth to the United brass. Per Rob Dawson of ESPN, Maguire believes that he'll get plenty of chances to crack the starting 11 despite falling behind the likes of Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Victor Lindelof in the center-half pecking order.

Despite Maguire's unwavering belief, it seems like Erik ten Hag's plans for him have not changed. ten Hag opted to go with Lindelof as a substitute when Martinez had to exit Manchester United's 1-0 win over Wolves this past weekend early due to an ankle injury.

Nevertheless, given how many competitions the Red Devils will be battling in this season (in addition to the Premier League, they will be competing in the UEFA Champions League, EFL Cup, and FA Cup as well), the best case scenario for United, this late in the summer transfer window, may be to keep Maguire anyway, especially with Lisandro Martinez's future playing status still up in the air.

But with two weeks still to go before the official closure of the 2023 summer transfer window, it won't come as a shock if any other team swoops in for Harry Maguire, provided that their bid is acceptable.