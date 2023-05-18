English defender Harry Maguire’s nightmare tenure at Manchester United could be finally coming to an end. The current club captain has only started seven Premier League games this season. Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, and now Luke Shaw are all higher in the pecking order.

According to Manchester Evening News, West Ham United have emerged as a potential candidate to land the England International this summer. The Hammers signed Nayef Aguerd for a massive fee last summer, but the 27-year-old has been extremely injury-prone. Despite his defensive lapses, Maguire has had a fantastic injury record.

It is reported that West Ham made an inquiry about the signing of Maguire in January. However, United refused to negotiate as they were in all four competitions at the time and needed to rely on their squad to guide them through that challenging run of fixtures.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Now, the Red Devils’ stance on their captain is clear. As Manchester United are pursuing Kim Min-jae in the upcoming transfer window, it clearly shows that their captain isn’t part of their plans.

Maguire joined Manchester United for £85m from Leicester City, the highest fee paid for a defender in football history. However, he failed to replicate any form that made him one of the top British defenders at the King Power Stadium. After dismal performances in the 2021-22 season, he became out of favour under Erik ten Hag.