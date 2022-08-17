Is Elon Musk really buying Manchester United?

On Tuesday, Tesla boss and billionaire Elon Musk sparked some controversy once again after he tweeted that he plans to buy the Manchester United football club.

It all started when Musk sent a provocative tweet saying that he supports “the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party!” He then followed it up with another comment, citing that he is also “buying Manchester.”

Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

Considering that the Red Devils fan base has been frustrated with the club and their recent bad fortunes, Elon Musk’s tweet was actually met with a lot of positive feedback. Besides, he is the richest man in the world, and he certainly has the means to buy the Premier League club and bring it back to his former glory. Besides, they probably need more money to keep Cristiano Ronaldo.

When Elon Musk buys us and we only spend £630m on our first window pic.twitter.com/rwlOuJBSFj — 🎟️ (@SackOIe) August 17, 2022

When Elon musk buys Manchester united and sends Mctominay and Maguire to Mars 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/PInOjTZ1tG — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) August 17, 2022

Of course some also joked about how Musk will “advance” the club per player…

Eriksen in training after Elon Musk gives him a robotic heart pic.twitter.com/Xx76AOhevZ — Ace🥤 (@speeds_c) August 17, 2022

Manchester United player's after Elon musk put chips in their brains pic.twitter.com/tmZO95mjEe — Xirociroc♂️ (@canelo____) August 17, 2022

Elon Musk programming Ronaldo to go back to his prime years #MUFC pic.twitter.com/OTXXZIYLXH — Xirociroc♂️ (@canelo____) August 17, 2022

Unfortunately for Manchester United fans, Elon Musk didn’t even let the dreaming last for more than five hours, as he later clarified that he is just joking. The SpaceX CEO emphasized that it is a long-running joke on Twitter and that he has no plans of buying the European football club or any sports team for that matter.

“No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams,” Musk wrote. “And I’m not buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in, despite the extreme popularity of such a move.”

While it wouldn’t be a bad idea to see Musk own a sports team, it looks like it won’t be Manchester United.