Manchester United set to double Real Madrid star’s salary in massive transfer heist

Manchester United have been linked with a slew of Europe’s top talent in recent days amid their disastrous start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign. With a clear need at virtually every level of the pitch, there’s been no end to the transfer rumors involving Manchester United. The latest rumors link the club to star Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, suggesting that Manchester United would be willing to double the Brazilian’s current salary, according to various reports.

🚨 Real Madrid believe Manchester United will offer Casemiro a 5-year contract, worth double the amount of his current salary. (Source: @jpedrerol, @elchiringuitotv) pic.twitter.com/3N6Vudy2xc — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 17, 2022

Real Madrid are reportedly expecting Manchester United to submit a transfer offer for Casemiro in the coming days, and there is some belief that the two sides will work towards a five-year contract. The significant pay increase has caught Casemiro’s attention, and it’s understood that the Real Madrid star would be interested in making the move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United are rumored to be prepared to launch a bid worth around $80 million for Casemiro’s services. United has a clear need for a holding midfielder to help control the battle in the center of the pitch. Scott McTominay and Fred have not given fans much reason for optimism, but bringing in the five-time Champions League-winning CDM could be exactly what the struggling club needs to bounce back.

Casemiro has played nearly his entire career at Real Madrid, outside of one season he spent on loan at Porto. Across 222 La Liga appearances for Los Blancos over 10 seasons, Casemiro has made 194 starts and scored 24 goals while adding 16 assists.

While Casemiro could be a potential solution to some of the issues plaguing Manchester United, there’s far more work to be done than in the midfield. Reports indicate that Casemiro currently makes a weekly salary of more than $221,000, meaning United would be paying the Brazilian international around $450,000 per week.