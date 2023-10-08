Juventus has formulated an audacious plan to rescue Jadon Sancho from his Old Trafford exile, offering the Manchester United winger an escape route that could culminate in a permanent £60 million deal next summer. The Italian giants are eager to secure Sancho on loan in January, potentially paving the way for a full-time transfer at the end of the season.

As part of the proposal, Juventus is hopeful that Manchester United will agree to subsidize half of Jadon Sancho's wages, considering the Red Devils' desire to showcase the talented winger for potential suitors. Sancho's strained relationship with manager Erik ten Hag, stemming from his exclusion from the squad for the Arsenal match in September, has left him out in the cold at Old Trafford.

Manager Ten Hag attributed Sancho's omission to subpar performances in training, but the player disputed this explanation on social media, accusing the club of making him a scapegoat. Consequently, the former Borussia Dortmund man has been training away from the first team, and his Manchester United career is all but over.

While Borussia Dortmund was initially considered a likely destination for the English winger, sources suggest he is not enthusiastic about returning to his former club. Instead, the prospect of rejuvenating his career in Serie A holds more incredible allure.

This transfer presents a financial hit for Manchester United, but with Sancho's continued exclusion from the first team, it seems to be the most viable option.

Meanwhile, Manchester United's hierarchy plans to trigger a 12-month contract clause for Victor Lindelof in the coming month. The Swedish center-back has regained his place in the first team under Ten Hag's leadership, attracting interest from AC Milan and Juventus.

Although Lindelof's long-term future at the club remains uncertain, Manchester United is determined to activate the contract extension to prevent losing him for free when his current deal expires next summer. The center-back now faces a crucial decision regarding his career path as the contract extension looms.