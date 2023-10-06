Tensions are rising as Jadon Sancho seeks a potential return to Borussia Dortmund in the upcoming January transfer window. According to sources, the rift between the English winger and Manchester United's manager, Erik ten Hag, has reached a breaking point.

Sancho's career has struggled to take flight since his high-profile £73m transfer to Old Trafford in 2021. His limited appearances for Manchester United this season culminated in his omission from the squad during last month's 3-1 defeat to Arsenal. Ten Hag cited Sancho's training performances as the reason for his exclusion, which prompted a defiant response from the 23-year-old on social media.

The situation has escalated to the point where Sancho is excluded from first-team training, and the relationship between player and manager appears irreparable. While a formal apology from Sancho could pave the way for his return, over a month has passed with no sign of reconciliation on the horizon.

With German clubs closely monitoring the situation, it is believed that Dortmund remains Sancho's preferred destination. Negotiations for a possible move to his former club could take place before the January window, with a loan deal carrying an option or obligation to buy in the summer of 2024 seems more likely given Sancho's tarnished profile and the mid-season timing.

Throughout Sancho's time at Manchester United, Dortmund's interest in their former star has remained steadfast, fueled by a strong bond developed over four seasons together. However, the resolution of the Ten Hag situation could still influence Sancho's trajectory at Old Trafford.

Despite mounting pressure on Ten Hag due to a disappointing start to the season, Manchester United is publicly supporting the manager and his disciplinary actions against Sancho, even in the face of challenging results and performances. Currently sitting in 10th place in the Premier League and having suffered two defeats in the Champions League, the club appears committed to backing their manager during this turbulent period.