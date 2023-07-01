English midfielder Mason Mount will join Manchester United in the summer transfer window. The dynamic Chelsea man has become United’s first addition in the current transfer window.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils agreed a fee with Chelsea for the transfer of Mount. The valuation is £55m with £5m add-ons. Tyrone Marshall from the Manchester Evening News reported that the add-ons would depend on Mount’s success with Manchester United.

After the addition of the Englishman, it is important to see how he will slot into the Manchester United lineup. Here are the following ways Erik ten Hag can get the best out of Mount at Old Trafford.

Mason Mount as the Central Midfielder

If we look at Mount’s playing positions at Derby County and Chelsea, he will likely be deployed as a no.8 by ten Hag. He will play alongside Casemiro in the deep positions, allowing Bruno Fernandes to find the attacking players.

The no.8 role was occupied mainly by Christian Eriksen last season, who signed as a free agent from Brighton last summer. The Danish midfielder’s first season was a success at Manchester United, scoring two goals and providing ten assists. However, Mount can improve on Eriksen regarding recoveries in the final third and pressing.

Mason Mount as the Attacking Midfielder

Last season, we saw Fernandes operating on the right-wing multiple times for Manchester United. The Portuguese midfielder started on the right wing in the FA Cup final against Manchester City, but that move didn’t materialize, and Fred was extremely poor. Could that mean that Mount gets to play in Fred’s position from now on?

As the Brazilian midfielder is linked with a move to Fulham this summer, Mount can take that role and make it his own. As we have said, the Chelsea midfielder can match Fred’s tenacity regarding ball recoveries and interceptions. Moreover, he is easily an upgrade on the Brazil International’s passing abilities. After all, his pass made the winning goal for Chelsea in the 2021 Champions League final against Manchester City.