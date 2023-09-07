Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho could secure a last-minute move to the Saudi Pro League this summer. It is the Deadline Day in Saudi Arabia's football league, and there could be many tasty additions in the next 24 hours. The English winger was left out of the game against Arsenal due to “poor performance in training.” Sancho denied the rumors on his X account.

“Please don't believe everything you read. I will not allow people to say things that are completely untrue; I have conducted myself in training very well this week,” he wrote. “I believe there are other reasons for this matter, which I won't go into; I've been a scapegoat for a long time, which isn't fair!”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The explosive showdown between manager Erik ten Hag and Sancho has put the English winger's future at Old Trafford under a cloud. Many suggest that the club will back the manager over the player. Hence, there are reports that Sancho's fate could be decided, and he could be on his move to the Saudi Pro League.

According to the reports from the Mirror, an “unnamed' Saudi club has sent an offer to secure Sancho's services. The possibility of a big-money sale can be attractive to ten Hag, who has struggled to offload players in the concluded transfer window. Manchester United's inability to sell players resulted in just the loan move for Sofyan Amrabat, although the club and the player wanted a permanent signing. Hence, the Sancho sale could help them comply with the Financial Fairplay (FFP) regulations.