Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has snapped back at manager Erik ten Hag's claim that he was dropped due to his poor performances in training.

Sancho didn't make the United squad altogether for their visit to Arsenal on Sunday with Ten Hag revealing post-game that it was due to the Englishman's poor level in training this week.

“On his performance on training we didn't select him,” Ten Hag said (via ESPN). “You have to reach the level every day at Manchester United. You can make choices in the front line, so in this game he wasn't selected.”

It didn't take long for Sancho to react as he posted a statement on Twitter urging everyone not to believe everything they read. He also believes he is being used as a scapegoat.

“Please don't believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue,” Sancho wrote. “I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won't go into, I have been a scapegoat for a long time which isn't fair!

“All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team. I respect all decisions that are made by the coaching staff, I play with fantastic players and grateful to do so which I know every week is a challenge. I will continue to fight for this badge no matter what!”

Sancho had previously come on as a substitute in United's first three league games of the season. Antony started on the right for Manchester United and was later replaced by Alejandro Garnacho as Ten Hag's men suffered a late 3-1 defeat to Arsenal.

They currently sit in 11th with six points from four games.