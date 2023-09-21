Former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard has issued a public apology and received a £57,000 fine after admitting to drunk driving, reported by GOAL. Lingard was stopped by police on July 8 in Manchester and was found to be double the legal alcohol limit, with a breathalyser indicating 76 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the legal limit of 35 micrograms.

In his statement, Lingard expressed remorse for his actions, saying, “I want to acknowledge my mistake and publicly apologize for my unacceptable actions. I completely understand and accept the consequences of my mistake by putting the lives of others at risk. I am sorry to all my fans and anyone who has followed and supported me throughout my career. I accept the sentence of the court and the fine.”

Lingard's attorney, Frank Rogers, described the incident as “out of character” for the player. According to Rogers, Lingard had initially gone out to have dinner with friends but received a call from a “fellow professional footballer” and decided to drive to Manchester to meet him for “a few drinks.”

During the court proceedings, District Judge Joanne Hirst inquired about Lingard's current salary, which Rogers stated as £57,000 per week or £249,000 per month. The judge ruled that Lingard would receive the same punishment as anyone else in the court, resulting in a fine equivalent to a week's salary. Additionally, a £2,000 victim fee was imposed, bringing Lingard's total fine to £59,000. An 18-month driving suspension was also handed down, which will run concurrently with an existing six-month ban.

As of now, Jesse Lingard is without a club, but he has been training with West Ham and may receive a contract offer from manager David Moyes's side.