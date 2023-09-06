Jesse Lingard, the former Manchester United midfielder, is attracting interest from Premier League clubs as he seeks to make a return to the top flight of English football, reported by GOAL. Both West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, also known as Wolves, have reportedly expressed interest in signing the free agent.

Lingard has been without a club since the conclusion of his contract with Nottingham Forest at the end of the previous season. Now, with West Ham and Wolves eager to secure his services, the 30-year-old has the opportunity to make a Premier League comeback.

Notably, Lingard enjoyed a successful loan spell at West Ham in 2021, playing under manager David Moyes. During his time at the club, he made a significant impact, contributing nine goals and five assists in just 16 Premier League appearances. His performance played a crucial role in West Ham's push for a European spot.

Throughout the summer, Lingard has been diligently training with West Ham, aiming to maintain his physical condition. This commitment to his fitness demonstrates his eagerness to return to competitive football at the highest level.

In the coming week, Lingard is expected to feature in a closed-door match for West Ham. This match will serve as an opportunity for him to showcase his abilities and potentially impress potential suitors.

As the interest from West Ham and Wolves intensifies, it remains to be seen where Jesse Lingard will ultimately land for the upcoming season. His experience and talent make him a valuable asset, and Premier League fans will undoubtedly be watching closely to see where he chooses to continue his career.