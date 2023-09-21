Manchester United‘s captain, Bruno Fernandes, has offered words of support to goalkeeper Andre Onana following the team's 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich, reported by GOAL. Fernandes urged Onana to stop blaming himself for the loss.

In the opening match of their return to top-tier European football, Manchester United suffered a surprising 4-3 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich. The loss marked the first time the Red Devils had lost three of their first five games in the Premier League era.

At the Allianz Arena, Erik ten Hag's team got off to a strong start in Group A. However, summer signing Onana made an unfortunate error by allowing a low shot from Leroy Sane to slip past him. The mistake weighed heavily on Onana, who expressed remorse, stating that he had “let the team down” and was responsible for the team's loss.

Bruno Fernandes has now reached out to Onana, emphasizing that the blame should not fall solely on the goalkeeper. He praised Onana as a great goalkeeper and emphasized the team's collective responsibility for the defeat. Fernandes stated, “We have to take the blame as a team, that we’re going to go through this moment together because we are strong as a team.”

After Andre Onana's error, Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry and Harry Kane found the back of the net. Despite a late surge from United, including goals from Rasmus Hojlund and Casemiro, the team fell short, marking their fourth loss in five games.

Erik ten Hag will be looking for improved performances as he heads into the next match against Burnley on Saturday, September 23. The team faced Bayern Munich with nine injured players, and the return of some of these key players could provide a boost in the upcoming fixtures.