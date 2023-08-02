Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has come to the defense of his teammate Andre Onana following the goalkeeper's outburst at Harry Maguire during a friendly match against Borussia Dortmund, reported by goal.com. Onana, who recently completed a £48 million transfer to Old Trafford from Inter, was seen rushing out of his goal to berate Maguire after the defender made a mistake during the match. However, Martinez sees this kind of confrontation as a normal part of football and believes there's nothing wrong with Onana's actions.

Speaking about the incident, Martinez stated, “It's better for it, it's better for it. If you are focused, you can fight with your teammates as well, you need to make sure everyone is really sharp, but nothing happened. It's part of football.” The Argentine center-back previously played with Onana at Ajax and praised the goalkeeper for his “big personality” and leadership qualities, backing him to succeed at Manchester United.

Onana has been impressive in his first few pre-season outings for United, showcasing his distribution skills and commanding presence in goal. Despite suffering defeats against Real Madrid and Dortmund, the Cameroonian shot-stopper aims to adapt quickly to manager Erik ten Hag's style before the Premier League season opener against Wolves on August 14.

Lisandro Martinez's support for Andre Onana highlights the camaraderie within the Manchester United squad and the understanding that such confrontations can occur in the heat of the moment on the field. As the team prepares for the upcoming season, the players' willingness to push each other to be at their best is seen as a positive sign for the club's ambitions. With Onana's big personality and leadership qualities, he is expected to play a crucial role in the team's pursuit of success in both domestic and European competitions.