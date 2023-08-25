If Mason Mount's long-term injury wasn't enough, Manchester United have another injury to worry about. Mount, signed from Chelsea this summer, is set to face a six-week period on the sidelines. However, Manchester United's problems have doubled with another injury.

According to BBC, Manchester United defender Luke Shaw is set to face an extended time on the sidelines due to a muscular injury. The Red Devils still don't know the full extent of the injury but believe that the former Southampton man could be out of action for a number of weeks. This is a huge blow to Erik ten Hag, who considers Shaw an important player in his system. The left-footed defender was one of the best players for the team last season, being influential in the club's League Cup triumph and finishing in the Champions League spots.

With Luke Shaw out of action, Manchester United have a crisis at left-back. Tyler Malacia is yet to recover from his injury, whereas Brandon Williams is loaned to Ipswich Town. Now, the only solution is ten Hag to trust Diogo Dalot to play the left-back role. The Portuguese defender has played in the left-back role previously for Ole Gunnar Soljskaer and his previous club, FC Porto. However, doing that against the top teams will be a problem. Manchester United will play Arsenal next week and then will also be in action in the UEFA Champions League.

Apart from Mount and Shaw, Manchester United's new-signing Rasmus Hojlund is yet to feature in a competitive game due to an injury he sustained on Atalanta's pre-season tour.