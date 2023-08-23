Mason Mount hasn't exactly shined to begin his Manchester United career, failing to produce a goal or assist. And while he's started both Premier League games thus far, the Englishman will now be sidelined due to injury.

The former Chelsea man will be out until the international break which begins on September 4th after picking up a knock in their deflating 2-0 defeat to Tottenham on Saturday, per ESPN.

“The small complaint is expected to keep Mount out until the international break next month,” United said in a statement.

The Red Devils signed Mount for around €60 million from the Blues in the summer but he's really struggled to live up to expectations and has already faced strong criticism from United supporters.

He's yet to register a single shot for Manchester United and hasn't even created one legitimate chance, making fans wonder why their club even brought him in to begin with. Erik ten Hag's side haven't exactly looked great to start the campaign either, notching a controversial 1-0 win over Wolves before the loss to Spurs.

Mount will miss games versus Nottingham Forest and the 2022-23 runners-up, Arsenal. September 16th against Brighton will likely be Mount's target date for a return. The 24-year-old really looked to be an intriguing talent during his time with the Blues and played a key part in their Champions League triumph in 2021, but things have gone downhill since, falling out of favor at Stamford Bridge last term before the London outfit ultimately let their academy product go to a Premier League rival.

We'll see if some time off could do Mount some good as he looks to find his best at the Theatre of Dreams.