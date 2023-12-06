Manchester United's manager, Erik ten Hag, is under fire from former England striker Gary Lineker for publicly criticizing players

Manchester United‘s manager, Erik ten Hag, is under fire from former England striker Gary Lineker for publicly criticizing players, particularly the ongoing situation with forward Jadon Sancho, reported by GOAL. The decision to exclude Sancho from the first-team squad due to a disagreement over his training performance has sparked division within the team. While some players advocate for Sancho's return, Lineker believes Ten Hag's public criticism was a managerial misstep.

Speaking on the Rest is Football podcast, Lineker expressed his views on modern management, emphasizing the importance of having players on board. He criticized Ten Hag's approach, stating, “You can’t just go around b*llocking players. In fact, it was always a no-no – going public with players.”

Ten Hag's public criticism of Sancho is part of a trend, according to Lineker, who feels the manager has not handled various player situations well. Openly and repeatedly criticizing players in public, as per Lineker, is unacceptable and can negatively impact team dynamics.

Sancho's situation has drawn additional criticism, with former midfielder Nemanja Matic claiming the winger was consistently late during his time at Old Trafford. The strained relationship between Erik ten Hag and Sancho appears to be “broken beyond repair,” making a return for the forward unlikely without a formal apology.

What's next for Manchester United?

As the January transfer window approaches, Sancho is linked with potential moves to Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, and Saudi clubs. Amid the Sancho saga, Manchester United is speculated to undergo a significant squad overhaul, further adding to the uncertainty surrounding the team's future composition.