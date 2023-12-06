Manchester United's rising star, Antony, recently shared his excitement about meeting his childhood idol, Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United‘s rising star, Antony, recently shared his excitement about meeting his childhood idol, Cristiano Ronaldo, reported by GOAL. The Brazilian winger, who joined Manchester United from Ajax in September 2022, expressed his admiration for Ronaldo, considering him a “phenomenon.” Despite Ronaldo's short stint at the club, Antony described the experience of meeting the Portuguese superstar as a dream come true.

In an interview with The United Stand, Antony also shed light on his closest friends within the squad, naming Casemiro and Diogo Dalot. The camaraderie among players is crucial, especially for a newcomer like Antony, as he navigates the challenges of the English Premier League.

However, the atmosphere at Manchester United took a sour turn with Ronaldo's abrupt departure from the club, following a controversial interview with Piers Morgan and a reported lack of respect for manager Ten Hag. Antony's future at Old Trafford remains uncertain, with speculations suggesting a potential departure during the January transfer window. Despite facing criticism for his performances this season, Antony has responded to what he deems “malicious criticism” and is eager to contribute positively on the pitch.

As Manchester United strives to overcome the hurdles of a challenging campaign, Antony's development and potential impact will be closely monitored, especially in the attacking department, where the team has struggled to find the net consistently under Ten Hag's management. The Red Devils, who have scored only 16 goals in 14 Premier League games, will be hoping for Antony to play a pivotal role in turning their season around. The January transfer window could be a defining period for Antony and his future at Old Trafford.