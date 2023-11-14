Juventus has taken the initiative in the pursuit of Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho, who currently finds himself sidelined

Juventus has taken the initiative in the pursuit of Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho, who currently finds himself sidelined by manager Erik ten Hag, reported by GOAL The publicized falling out between the England international and Ten Hag has led to Sancho's exclusion from regular first-team action at Old Trafford. In recent developments, sources, including renowned football insider Fabrizio Romano, have reported that Juventus is actively seeking information about the player and has expressed a keen interest in securing the services of the former Borussia Dortmund star in the upcoming January transfer window.

Juventus's interest centers around the possibility of a loan agreement, proposing that Manchester United share a portion of Sancho's wage bill. The Italian Serie A giants are eager to bring in the talented winger on a temporary basis. Sancho, who has faced challenges during his stint at Old Trafford, is attracting attention from clubs despite his current situation.

Manchester United, however, seems to be leaning towards a permanent move for Sancho. The club is reportedly open to considering offers from various suitors as they navigate the January transfer market. The winger, who notably scored the last home league goal for United at Old Trafford against Fulham in the 2022-23 season, has experienced a challenging period at the club.

As the January transfer window approaches, the footballing community eagerly anticipates the resolution of Sancho's future. Whether he secures a move to Juventus or explores other opportunities, it is evident that a significant shift is imminent in the talented winger's career. The unfolding developments in the coming weeks are poised to shape the next chapter of Jadon Sancho's footballing journey.