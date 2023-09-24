To rejuvenate their challenging season, Manchester United is reportedly setting their sights on the next Brazilian sensation, Marcos Leonardo. The Red Devils, who have endured a turbulent start to the campaign, are eyeing this young prodigy to add firepower to their squad come January.

With four losses in their first six matches across all competitions, Manchester United's campaign has been far from the start they had hoped for. Manager Erik Ten Hag, grappling with a string of injuries, has found it challenging to field his most potent lineup. The recent defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Bayern Munich have underscored the need for reinforcements in the squad.

According to reports from Fichajes, Manchester United is preparing a bid for the highly touted 20-year-old wonderkid Marcos Leonardo. The Brazilian sensation burst onto the scene at Santos and has been heralded as the club's next superstar, following in the illustrious footsteps of talents like Neymar and Robinho. Remarkably, clubs like Arsenal and Barcelona have also been linked with moves for the prodigious talent.

Leonardo's versatility, with the ability to play on the left or up front, positions him as a valuable asset who can provide cover for Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund. Additionally, signing a star from Brazil might allow Manchester United to secure the young talent at a fair price, deviating from the inflated transfer fees that have become increasingly common.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport reported United's interest in Leonardo in August, drawing comparisons between the young starlet and Neymar due to his precocious talents. His inclusion in FFT's list of the most exciting teenagers in the world at the start of 2024 further solidifies his reputation as one of the brightest prospects in the footballing world.

With a Transfermarkt valuation of €17 million, Leonardo represents a significant investment and a potential catalyst for Manchester United's resurgence in the coming months. Pursuing this Brazilian gem may prove pivotal for the Red Devils' ambitions as they aim to reinvigorate their season.