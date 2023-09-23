It seems like déjà vu for Manchester United fans as Erik ten Hag finds himself wrestling with familiar issues reminiscent of the challenges he faced last season. These problems extend beyond the pitch, permeating into the very fabric of the squad. The club's limitations have become glaringly evident across all lines – defense, midfield, and attack. Furthermore, disciplinary issues have sidelined key players Antony and Jadon Sancho from the first-team squad, adding to the growing list of concerns.

One of the most pressing issues confronting Manchester United is the scarcity of players, particularly in defense. Injuries have struck the team hard, with Luke Shaw, Tyrel Malacia, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka all nursing ailments. Even promising new signing Sofyan Amrabat has yet to make his debut, while Mason Mount has only made sporadic appearances.

The question that looms large is whether Manchester United's players are putting in the necessary effort on the field. When queried about this issue, Erik ten Hag responded with a hint of humor, saying, “No [laughs].” He acknowledged the self-reflection that comes with a challenging period and emphasized his responsibility to motivate his players.

Recalling the start of last season when Manchester United stumbled with back-to-back losses to Brighton and Brentford, it is clear that ten Hag has a history of turning things around. He pushed his squad to match the work rate and effort of their opponents, ultimately improving their fortunes.

However, the current season presents a different set of challenges. Manchester United's struggles appear more complex, with deficiencies across all departments. It is important to remember that key players are sidelined, contributing to the team's woes. Once these players return, the squad should exhibit significant improvement.

Erik ten Hag has hinted at potential changes in the upcoming away trip to Burnley, suggesting that Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat might be reintegrated into the squad. These additions could provide a much-needed boost and help address some of the team's issues.

In conclusion, Manchester United finds itself grappling with both old and new problems under Erik ten Hag's leadership. While questions surround the team's work ethic, it is important to recognize the extenuating circumstances, such as injuries and disciplinary issues. As the season progresses and key players return, United fans hope to see their team rise above these challenges and regain their winning ways.