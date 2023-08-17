Manchester United‘s star player, Marcus Rashford, not only shines on the football field but also showcases his love for luxury cars through his impressive car collection, reported by goal.com. The 25-year-old forward's assortment of vehicles is a reflection of his success and style, aligning perfectly with his position as one of the Premier League's most formidable attackers.

Rashford's fleet features a range of exquisite automobiles, each with its own distinct charm. Starting with his first car, a 2016 Audi RS4 Avant that marked his entry into Manchester United's first team, Rashford has since upgraded to a Mercedes-AMG G63, known for its potent 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged engine producing 577 HP.

😎 Marcus Rashford arriving for training today. 📸 via MEN pic.twitter.com/kFuqZrZdTg — The Odds Hub (@TheOddsHub) May 28, 2020

His collection also boasts a Mercedes-AMG GT63 S, a captivating four-door coupe equipped with a hand-built V8 engine, and a Mercedes-AMG A45 Hatchback, known for its drift mode. The 2019 Mercedes-Benz S Class Coupe, operated with a complex set of control keys, adds a touch of sophistication to his garage, while the more modest Mercedes GLA 2020, at £30,000, stands out as a practical choice among his luxury rides.

Rashford's fondness for Mercedes-Benz continues with the Mercedes C Class Coupe, driven by a 1.5L engine delivering an impressive 194BHP. He has also embraced the allure of the Range Rover Velar, honored with the World Car Design of the Year award, and the striking Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, distinguished by its dark exterior and lavish interior.

The pinnacle of Rashford's collection is the McLaren 765 Long Tail, the most expensive car in his possession. With a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine generating 755 horsepower, this track-oriented masterpiece encapsulates both power and prestige.

As Marcus Rashford continues to shine both on and off the pitch, his remarkable car collection stands as a testament to his success and the indulgence of his passions beyond football.