Marcus Rashford has opened up about his turbulent 2021-22 season at Manchester United and the possibility of leaving the club, reported by goal.com. The England international forward faced a challenging campaign, finding the net only five times and losing his spot in the Three Lions squad. However, everything changed with the appointment of Dutch coach Erik ten Hag as United's manager last summer.

Ten Hag's arrival brought about a remarkable transformation in Rashford's form. The 25-year-old forward experienced a personal-best goal return of 30 efforts and played a pivotal role in delivering the Carabao Cup to Old Trafford, ending the club's trophy drought. Rashford, who was once considering a departure from his boyhood club, is now happy and content, having signed a new contract that keeps him at United until 2028.

During United's pre-season tour of America, Rashford shared his thoughts on his previous difficult times and Ten Hag's impact on his game. He credited the Dutch coach with rekindling his passion for football and instilling a sense of freedom in the team's playing style. Under Ten Hag's guidance, Rashford found joy in the game again, which ultimately influenced his performances on the pitch.

Speaking about his newfound enjoyment in football, Rashford said, “Freedom – we were just a little bit rigid in the past, sometimes you're not enjoying your football, and that was the case with me.” The young forward emphasized the importance of happiness in his playing style, noting that it is difficult for him to perform at his best if he is not content.

As a product of United's academy, Rashford's dedication to improving his form during the summer tour in America reflects his commitment to the club. He aims to be in top condition for the 2023-24 Premier League season's opening weekend, where United will host Wolves at Old Trafford.

With Erik ten Hag's influence and Marcus Rashford's renewed enthusiasm, Manchester United fans have every reason to be excited about the upcoming season as they hope for more memorable performances from their talented forward.